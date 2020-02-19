Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €19.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €19.20 ($22.33) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

SZU has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.00 ($18.60).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

Shares of SZU stock opened at €17.05 ($19.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.42. Suedzucker has a 1-year low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a 1-year high of €16.98 ($19.74).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.