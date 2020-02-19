Summit Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of EMQQ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. 57,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,220. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.