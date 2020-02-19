Summit Asset Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,045,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,246,117. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $169.27 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.22.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.