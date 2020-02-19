SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Up 8.2%

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s share price rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 152,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 60,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

SMMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 2,107.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

