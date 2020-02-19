Suncoast Equity Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Suncoast Equity Management reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,524.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,838. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,448.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,302.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,048.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

