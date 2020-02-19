Suncoast Equity Management Sells 1,640 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Suncoast Equity Management lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 8.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 57.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.17.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.92. 1,782,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,346. The firm has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $158.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

