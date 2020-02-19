Suncoast Equity Management Sells 2,515 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Suncoast Equity Management lowered its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 4.6% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $23,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.46. 6,159,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,828,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.23. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

