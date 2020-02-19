Suncoast Equity Management Takes Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $73,843,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 309,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,645,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.00. 325,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.97. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $154.60 and a 1 year high of $242.09.

A number of analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

