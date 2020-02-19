Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.95-1.05 for the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.95-$1.05 EPS.

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 138,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,883. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

