Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.95-1.05 for the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.95-$1.05 EPS.
Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 138,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,883. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.