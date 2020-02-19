SunTrust Banks Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $91.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential downside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHH. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 115,877 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $4,817,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,495,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

