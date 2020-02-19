Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Robert Half International worth $23,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Robert Half International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $69.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.34% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHI. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CL King began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

