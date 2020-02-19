Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Ingredion worth $19,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

INGR traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.14. 11,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

