Swiss National Bank Sells 15,700 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Albemarle worth $24,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.84.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $90.38. 670,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

