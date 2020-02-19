Swiss National Bank Sells 6,400 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Beigene worth $20,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beigene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Beigene by 24.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beigene by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Beigene by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $256,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,786. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Beigene stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.20. 7,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,377. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beigene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.53.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

