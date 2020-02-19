Swiss National Bank Sells 6,700 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Wayfair worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Wayfair by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on W shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $117.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.42.

Shares of W traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.84. 61,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,772. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $173.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.21.

In other Wayfair news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $151,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,519. 33.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

