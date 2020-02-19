Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 190,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 284,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 37,977 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,542,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,537,000 after purchasing an additional 37,591 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

