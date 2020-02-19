Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $162.92 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.64 and a 52-week high of $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.73.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.