Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 562 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,026,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $141,187.50. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,666,260.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,087 shares of company stock worth $5,799,885. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 54,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

