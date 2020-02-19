Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $106,896,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 113,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $10,246,344.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,871,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,388,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,160 shares of company stock worth $33,981,201 in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $91.06. 9,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,066. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $87.60 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

