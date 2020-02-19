Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 277.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.