Synovus Financial Corp Has $396,000 Stock Position in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Carolina Financial were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 1,627.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 151,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.80. 1,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Carolina Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $953.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

In related news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,287,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James cut Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carolina Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Carolina Financial Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

