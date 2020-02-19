Synovus Financial Corp Has $453,000 Stock Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 160.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Premier by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. 16,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,380. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,551 shares of company stock worth $3,253,890. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

