Synovus Financial Corp Has $500,000 Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,725,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John C. Fortson acquired 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,105. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $120.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.11.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

