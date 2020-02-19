Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other Rexnord news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $87,780.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,189 shares in the company, valued at $922,664.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $635,837.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,830 shares of company stock worth $16,853,994. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RXN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. Rexnord Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

