Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 128,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Microchip Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.55. The stock had a trading volume of 794,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

