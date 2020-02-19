Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.85.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

