Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) Receives €45.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €45.43 ($52.83).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLX. Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($54.19) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of TLX stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €48.34 ($56.21). 65,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,773. Talanx has a 12 month low of €32.86 ($38.21) and a 12 month high of €48.22 ($56.07). The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

