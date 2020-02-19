Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) will report sales of $244.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.61 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $258.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $938.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $926.00 million to $950.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.20 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TALO shares. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of TALO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.21. 329,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.96. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.