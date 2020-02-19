Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Shares in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 209.9% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 76.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 34.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 35.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Godaddy stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $77.63. 41,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,662. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $38,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,434,421.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,462 shares of company stock worth $372,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

