Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,726 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,415. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

