Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $842,000 Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 213,571 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NS. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,972 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,361,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 121.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 339,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 186,504 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,746,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 86,507 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NYSE:NS traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. 32,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.64%.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. Also, Director William E. Greehey bought 527,426 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.