Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 663,296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AES were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,937,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,310 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at $14,158,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in AES by 153.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,393,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 844,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AES by 48.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,709,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 559,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AES. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. 752,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. AES’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.