Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 64.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,230 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,968,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. 6,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.79. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $32.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. CLSA began coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

