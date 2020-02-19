Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,011 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.10.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $4.39 on Wednesday, hitting $250.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,552. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $246.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -390.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.01 and its 200-day moving average is $165.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $2,014,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sipes sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.87, for a total value of $917,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,022,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,187,861. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

