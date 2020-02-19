Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 146,316 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,058 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after purchasing an additional 121,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $7.38 on Wednesday, hitting $294.13. 395,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.74 and a 52 week high of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.