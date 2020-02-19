Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 165,069 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165,069 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 87,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 119.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

GGAL stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,253. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

GGAL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.