Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.61

Shares of Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and traded as low as $18.05. Teijin Adr Rep shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 224 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Teijin Adr Rep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teijin Adr Rep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

