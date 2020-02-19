Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Position Raised by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,443 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises 1.7% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $219,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $388.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $224.84 and a 12 month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,554.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

