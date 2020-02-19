Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDY opened at $388.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.79. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $224.84 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $873,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,554.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

