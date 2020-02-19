Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

NYSE TDS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. 19,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,180. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.