Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Trading Up 3.9%

Teranga Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) was up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.02, approximately 125,169 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 39,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.

About Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

