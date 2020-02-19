Ternium (NYSE:TX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

Shares of TX stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. Ternium has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.