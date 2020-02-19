Terra (LUNA) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Terra has a total market cap of $67.66 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002308 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, GDAC, Coinone and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.97 or 0.02996637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00235688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00149215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

