Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.19) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON TYM traded up GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.37 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 185,054,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,000. Tertiary Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.42 ($0.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

Get Tertiary Minerals alerts:

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily focuses on fluorspar, the primary raw material source of fluorine for the chemical, steel, and aluminum industries. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; Lassedalen fluorspar project located to the south-west of Oslo, Norway; and the MB fluorspar project that includes 146 contiguous mining claims covering an area approximately 2,800 acres located to the south-west of town of Eureka in central Nevada.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.