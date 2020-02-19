Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.19) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
LON TYM traded up GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.37 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 185,054,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,000. Tertiary Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.42 ($0.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.
Tertiary Minerals Company Profile
