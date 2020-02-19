Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.60 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $239.63 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00036827 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002979 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

