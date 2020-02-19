The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Independence Advisors LLC

Independence Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $60.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

