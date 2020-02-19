The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.5-72.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.75 million.The Hackett Group also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCKT. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

HCKT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. 113,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $466.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

