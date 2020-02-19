TI Trust Inc. Invests $35,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 154,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

