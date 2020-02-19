TI Trust Inc. Invests $55,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCLT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,941. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.22 and a 1 year high of $105.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.