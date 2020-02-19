TI Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.29. The company had a trading volume of 676,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,384,943. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average is $87.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.3658 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

